Alabama: Students mourn loss of 2 classmates who were shot to death

by: Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Officials at a high school near Birmingham say grief counselors would be available Tuesday to help students deal with the loss of two 16-year-old classmates who were shot to death over the weekend.

Al.com reports that one of the teens — Jeremiah Collier of Forestdale — was found in the passenger seat of a car that had crashed into a house in a west Birmingham neighborhood Sunday night.

Sgt. Rod Mauldin said officers found the other teen — Todd Lorenzo Johnson Jr. of Adamsville — about two blocks away.

Detectives believe both had been in the vehicle and were shot, and that Collier ran two blocks before collapsing.

