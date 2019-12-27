Alabama troopers plead with motorists to drive safely, use extra caution during holiday travel period

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG)- Alabama troopers are among those across the country working extra hard to keep holiday travelers safe between now and New Year’s.

Nicollette Schleisman of WRBL’s sister station, WKRG in Mobile, spoke with one trooper who says the pain of telling families they’ve lost loved ones in a traffic crashes is, by far, the worst part of the job.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, between Christmas and New Years nearly 300 people were killed nationwide last year.

ALEA says notifying the families of victims of deadly accidents this time of year is extremely trying.

“We refer to it simply as ‘the knock,’” said Lt. Joe Piggott with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. “It’s where you go up to somebody’s house, walk up on the porch in the middle of the night and knock on the door, and wait for somebody to come and break the news to them that their loved one will never come home again. They will never walk through that door. They have seen them for the last time. That is something we never want to do, and by far, is the hardest part of our job. And the thing that we just really hate to do.”

Lt. Piggott hopes holiday travelers will heed warnings to slow down and follow the rules of the road.

“We just implore people to pay attention to what they’re doing out there,” said Lt. Piggott. “Make arrangements for a sober driver before they start drinking.”