Alabama’s 11 pm alcohol sales curfew expected to end Tuesday after ABC Board vote

FILE – In this Thursday, July 9, 2020 file photo, a bartender makes a cocktail in New Orleans. A report released Wednesday, July 15, 2020, finds if you decide to have an alcoholic drink, limiting yourself to one a day is best — whether you’re a man or woman. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — While the official decision is anticipated next week, the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board is expected to end the current alcohol sales curfew.

The board will decide Tuesday whether bars are permitted to serve alcohol after 11 p.m.

The decision to delay the vote on the emergency amendment until next week is because of details that remain to be finalized Friday in a meeting with the state bar association.

“We want to meet with the bar, we want to propose the emergency rule to the bar, let them have an opportunity to react to it,” said Dean Argo, the ABC Board’s government relations manager. “We feel very strongly that everything is in order.”

The ABC Board says the 11 p.m. alcohol curfew was set based on research that people may not follow health guidelines if allowed to stay later for continued alcohol consumption. The updated order would allow bars to determine closing time, as long as they follow all state health guidelines, including those on mask-wearing, social distancing, and operating at 50% capacity.

“Once the new emergency rule is adopted—and hopefully it will be adopted next week or some variation of what’s being proposed now—the time certain would go away,” said Argo. “We feel like this is the best route to go because it gives the authority back to licensees to handle those medical directives on their terms but it also lets their patrons know, hey, we’ve got to take this very seriously. We can’t just ignore these medical directives.”

Trending Stories