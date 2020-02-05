Alabama’s governor focuses on prison reform, education and economy in her State of the State

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL)- Shortly after Governor Kay Ivey’s “State of the State,” she sat down with our State Capitol reporter Reshad Hudson.

In her speech, the governor talked about the Alabama economy, prison reform and education system. The governor said to meet these challenges it will take bipartisan support.

“It the people that matter. It’s not furthering someone’s personal wallet. Bipartisan support, individuals that work in bipartisan support truly know that the issues needs fixing,” said Ivey.

Ivey said the gas tax increase passed last year was a great example of bipartisan support.