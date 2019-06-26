Alabama’s Secretary of State Merrill announces 2020 senate run

The race for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat heats up as more candidates jump in. Secretary of State John Merrill announced yesterday that he’s now in the race.

In his speech Tuesday in front of a large crowd at the Capitol, Merrill says he’s ready to take on Senator Doug Jones.

“I think Doug Jones would be suited representing the people of California, New York, Illinois,” said Merrill. “He doesn’t represent the people of Alabama.”

Merrill says he plans to continue his grassroots campaign for the Senate seat.