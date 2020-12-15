 

 

Alabama’s truckers on front lines of delivering COVID-19 vaccine

Top Stories

by: Jeff Sanders

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine ramp up throughout the country and here in Alabama, truckers are working hard to make sure those shipments arrive safely to their destinations. 

According to President of the Alabama Trucking Association Mark Coslon, extra tracking and security precautions are being made due to the sensitivity of the Pfizer vaccine and its cold storage. 

“You must be proficient in many different areas.  Securing the load of the truck, not just knowing how to drive it.  So, you’re a highly skilled professional, so the number one thing you wake up to every day is safety,” Colson said. 

Colson says battling the pandemic is nothing new for Alabama’s truckers. 

“At first it was restocking store shelves.  Then it was getting medical goods to crisis centers like New York City and other areas who needed ventilators and other relief goods. Now, it’s distributing the vaccine, Colson said. 

The Alabama Trucking Association represents 114,000 Alabamians working in the industry.  That ranges from drivers to mechanics, logistics and more.  

Colson says the extreme, cold conditions of transporting the Pfizer vaccine makes trucker’s jobs even more important.  

“Crisis or Christmas, truckers deliver the goods for America.  We have withstood everything COVID has thrown at us.  This is not unique for our industry. The network is there. This is just another opportunity to do our job,” Colson said. 

As more vaccines receive approval from the federal government, Colson believes the role of truckers will only grow in getting millions of doses delivered across America.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

49° / 44°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 49° 44°

Wednesday

53° / 35°
Rain
Rain 70% 53° 35°

Thursday

51° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 51° 30°

Friday

56° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 56° 30°

Saturday

58° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 58° 42°

Sunday

59° / 41°
Showers
Showers 39% 59° 41°

Monday

62° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 23% 62° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

7 PM
Cloudy
1%
49°

48°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
48°

48°

9 PM
Cloudy
8%
48°

47°

10 PM
Cloudy
12%
47°

47°

11 PM
Cloudy
21%
47°

46°

12 AM
Showers
37%
46°

46°

1 AM
Showers
37%
46°

46°

2 AM
Showers
35%
46°

46°

3 AM
Showers
35%
46°

46°

4 AM
Few Showers
34%
46°

46°

5 AM
Showers
44%
46°

45°

6 AM
Showers
50%
45°

45°

7 AM
Rain
64%
45°

45°

8 AM
Rain
69%
45°

44°

9 AM
Rain
70%
44°

45°

10 AM
Showers
54%
45°

47°

11 AM
Showers
53%
47°

49°

12 PM
Showers
59%
49°

50°

1 PM
Showers
59%
50°

51°

2 PM
Showers
49%
51°

51°

3 PM
Few Showers
32%
51°

52°

4 PM
Cloudy
11%
52°

51°

5 PM
Cloudy
11%
51°

51°

6 PM
Cloudy
11%
51°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories