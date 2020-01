PHENIX CITY, AL (WRBL) – Early, Wednesday afternoon federal agents were attempting to apprehend a suspect in Phenix City when shots were fired, sources familiar with the situation tells News 3.

The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force was working near AJ’s Sports Bar and Grill. They attempted to apprehend the suspect, but he steered a car toward the agent. The agent fired into the vehicle.

The suspect was able to flee the scene without capture.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating.