ALEA Trooper involved in wreck on I-65 in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A portion of I-65 was shut down Monday afternoon in a wreck involving an Alabama State Trooper vehicle.

The City of Athens said I-65 southbound was shut down south of US-72 just before 2:30 p.m. while Alabama State Troopers work to clear a wreck.

Authorities confirm that Athens Limestone Ambulance Services transported a state trooper to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services.

News 19 was at Huntsville Hospital when dozens of law enforcement officers escorted the ambulance to the hospital.

ALDOT directed southbound traffic to divert from I-65 at Exit 354 in Athens and then continue on Hwy 31 to the Huntsville Brownsferry Road / Alabama 304 to return to I-65.

One lane was opened for southbound traffic around 5 p.m.

