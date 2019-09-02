All eyes on Hurricane Dorian this Labor Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla (CBS)- Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas Sunday as a monstrous category five hurricane.

Now, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas are bracing for Dorian as it slowly moves west, and is expected to turn north.

Hurricane advisories were issued Sunday for parts of Florida’s east coast as Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamas and menaces the U.S.

”We’re seeing some really devastating images out of the Bahamas. Please keep them in your prayers, they were hit with a hurricane with185 mile per hour winds,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The category five hurricane is among the most powerful to hit the Bahamas in modern times.

In Washington, President Trump met with FEMA officials, who are moving food, water and generators into the southeastern U.S.

“We expect that much of the eastern seaboard will be impacted and some of it very severely,” said President Trump.

In Jacksonville, Florida, people hit the surf before the city shut the beaches down Sunday night, until further notice.

“A lot of people here from out of town they don’t want this storm to ruin their Labor Day weekend. They’re here so we’re here guarding them,” said Mickey Atkins, a volunteer lifeguard.

The City of Jacksonville joins several Florida counties in issuing mandatory evacuation orders. Officials say some of those orders took effect this morning.

Trucks from as far away as Canada gathered at the Daytona International Speedway this weekend.

They brought equipment to restore power as soon as they can, if Dorian knocks it out.



