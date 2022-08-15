COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 40-year-old, Mikita Leonard, made her first appearance in Recorder’s Court on Monday morning. Leonard is facing a murder charge and two aggravated assault charges for the October 2021 shooting that left one dead and three others injured on Mohawk St. and Holly Ave.

41-year-old, Lorenzo Vasquez-Lopez, was found by officials suffering from multiple gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting and later died in the hospital when he succumbed to his injury.

The sergeant assigned to Leonard’s case requested to have the hearing postponed to Aug. 22, due to a training he had to attend at this time.

There is no additional information at this time. Stick with WRBL on air and online as this story develops.