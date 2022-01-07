Amber Alert issued for Jacksonville child who went missing Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Amber Alert has been issued for the Jacksonville 6-year-old who was reported missing Thursday night.

Family and members of the Jacksonville Police Department are asking for help locating Amari Gabriel Christiansen, 6. Officials said he went missing Thursday evening. The search for him continued into the night Thursday and has since picked up Friday morning with K-9 units and a helicopter assisting in the search.

Christiansen was last seen in the area of Holiday City Mobile Home Park, 553 Corbin Rd., around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday. He is a Black male, approximately 4-foot-0 and at least 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark navy blue coat, a black long sleeve shirt with the wording “Game On,” blue sweatpants, and black shoes. In addition, he is believed to be carrying his Power Ranger backpack and a lunch box with either Minecraft or Paw Patrol.

“Officers and detectives are in the area of Holiday City MHP and Northeast Creek Park actively searching for Amari at this time. If anyone has seen Amari this evening or knows his whereabouts, please contact the Jacksonville Police Department,” Capt. Mike Capps said Thursday night.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Jacksonville Police Department Det. Kymberly Schott at (910) 938-6414, kschott@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.