JACKSON COUNTY, Ga (WRBL) Authorities want you to be on the lookout for a missing Georgia teen.

An Amber Alert is active for 14-year-old Whitney Morrison of Jackson County, Georgia.

She was last seen around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, October 22, 2019

If you see her or know where she may be, please call the Arcade Police Department at (706)-367-1911.