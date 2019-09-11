America observes September 11 in morning ceremonies

It’s a heart-wrenching ritual repeated every year. Family members and first responders return to ground zero to remember loved ones lost on September 11th, 2001.

Bells mark when the planes hit the Twin Towers and when the buildings fell as the names of the fallen are read.

Many children speak about parents they never met or got to know.

New this year at ground zero a 9/11 memorial glade, featuring stacks of granite in tribute to the first responders who became ill or died after being exposed to toxins.

Nearly 3000 people died on this day 18 years ago, and while the neighborhood here in Lower Manhattan has changed so much since then, the love and sense of loss remains the same.

In Washington D.C, President Trump attended a ceremony to remember the people who died when a jet slammed into the Pentagon.

“The first lady and I are united with you in your grief,” said President Trump.

And near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, Vice President Mike Pence paid tribute to the passengers onboard United Flight 93.

From Pennsylvania to Washington, to New York the refrain is the same: never forget.

A victims’ compensation fund for people with September 11-related health problems has awarded more than $5.5 billion dollars so far. Over 51,000 people have applied.