American Red Cross to open Civic Center for Dorian evacuees

The city of Columbus and the American Red Cross will open the Civic Center as an emergency evacuation center for those fleeing Hurrican Dorian.

Deputy City Manager Lisa Goodwin said the center will open later Monday night to take in evacuees. The city staff is setting up the facility to accommodate potentially hundreds seeking refuge from the storm.

It will be staffed by the West Central Georgia chapter of the American Red Cross.

A Red Cross official say 3 school bus load of evacuees are headed to Columbus from Glynn County, Georgia.

The original plan was to open two Columbus recreation centers as the first line of emergency shelters. That changed when Gov. Brian Kemp ordered an evacuation of those east of I-95 along the Georgia coast.

That could potentially send thousands of Georgians inland.

“They needed a larger facility,” said Deputy City Manager Lisa Goodwin. “They did not want to open a smaller facility then have to send people to the larger one.”