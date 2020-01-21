Americans polled on impeachment views

According to a new CNN poll, a slim majority of Americans thinks President Trump should be removed from office.

SSRS conducted the poll.

It reported that 51% of the people it surveyed said the Senate should vote to convict the president in the upcoming impeachment trial.

Forty-five percent of the people were against conviction and removal.

Nearly seven in 10 or 69% say that the trial should feature testimony from new witnesses who did not testify in the House impeachment inquiry.

This is the first major national telephone poll since the articles of impeachment were sent to the Senate.

Surveyors also asked about two charges against the president.

They found a majority believes he committed abuse the power and obstruction of justice.