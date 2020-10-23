Americans struggle with food security amid pandemic

Expert says between 26 and 29 million people don't have enough to eat

by: Alexandra Limon

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The deadlock over another coronavirus relief package took center stage at the final presidential debate Thursday night. The candidates blamed each other’s parties and sparred over what should be included in the bill.

House Democrats passed the Heroes Act back in May, and Joe Biden said states need billions of dollars in aid or else—

“They’re going to start laying off—whether they’re red or blue—cops, firefighters, first responders, teachers, because they have to balance their budget,” said Biden on the debate stage.

“The bill that was passed in the House was a bailout of badly run, high-crime, Democrat—all run by Democrat cities and states,” said President Donald Trump.

While the partisan fighting continues, the Food Research and Action Center said ten of millions of Americans have lost their jobs and need help now.

“26 to 29 million people don’t have enough to eat,” said Luis Guardia, president of FRAC.

Guardia said those numbers are based on Census data.

“This is disproportionately impacting households with women, it’s disproportionately impacting communities of color, and it’s disproportionately impacting households with children,” said Guardia.

Advocates dedicated to fighting hunger say the next stimulus package is long overdue and needs to extend federal unemployment benefits and expand the supplemental nutrition assistance program, known as SNAP.

Trending Stories