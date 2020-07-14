America’s leaders disagree over reason for surging COVID-19 cases

WASHINGTON- With COVID cases rising across the country, President Trump says the reason is simple: more testing is happening. But experts warn there’s more than that at play.

“Everybody says we have so many cases. That’s because we test so many people,” said President Trump.

The president’s explanation is at odds with health experts like the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We continue to need more testing in this country to confront this outbreak,” said CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield.

Data shows the problem isn’t just the rising total of positive COVID-19 cases, but also that the percentage of people testing positive is increasing too.

“The positivity rate has skyrocketed in places like Florida, Arizona, and Texas,” said Rep. Joaquin Castro, (D) Texas.

Castro says that’s leading to another problem.

“In San Antonio, for example, we only have about eleven percent of bed capacity, hospital bed capacity,” said Castro. “In Houston, [it] is even lower.”

Still, the president and lawmakers like California Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy are pushing for students to return to school.

“The question should not be if we reopen schools but how,” said McCarthy.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says areas with a little community spread should move forward with plans to reopen schools and businesses, but he warns against a one size fits all solution.

“I would think we need to get the states pausing in their opening process, looking at what did not work,” said Dr. Fauci.