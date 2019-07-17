Americus PD make an arrest in Tuesday afternoon shooting

AMERICUS, Ga (WRBL) – Americus Police say a suspect is in custody following a Tuesday afternoon shooting.

Police Chief Mark Scott says 18-year-old Raiheem Mathis faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and a count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Scott says around 4:45 Tuesday afternoon, July 16, a 19-year-old man flagged down an officer in the 1300 block of north Lee Street. The man told the officer he had been shot.

The victim was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for treatment.

Police say they arrested Mathis shortly after discovering the victim.