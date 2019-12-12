Americus police arrest a man on charges of hiding a murder suspect who remains at-large

AMERICUS, Ga (WRBL) Americus Police say they’ve arrested a man they believe helped a murder suspect get away from law enforcement, even as their search for that murder suspect himself continues.
This morning, Chief Mark Scott announced the arrest of 23-year-old Eric Davis. Chief Scott says Davis faces a felony charge of hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
Americus Police say they gathered information that leads them to believe Davis helped 25-year-old Rodney Greene hide from police. Greene is wanted for the December 5 murder of 27-year-old Tyjerus White.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Rodney Greene, please call Americus Police at (229) 924-3677.
If you should spot Greene, please dial 911 immediately.