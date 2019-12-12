Americus police arrest a man on charges of hiding a murder suspect who remains at-large

Eric Davis is charged with helping hide a murder suspect, according to Americus Police

As police continue looking for Rodney Greene, they announced the arrest of man they believe helped hide him from authorities. Anyone who spots Greene should call 911 immediately.

AMERICUS, Ga (WRBL) Americus Police say they’ve arrested a man they believe helped a murder suspect get away from law enforcement, even as their search for that murder suspect himself continues.

This morning, Chief Mark Scott announced the arrest of 23-year-old Eric Davis. Chief Scott says Davis faces a felony charge of hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

Americus Police say they gathered information that leads them to believe Davis helped 25-year-old Rodney Greene hide from police. Greene is wanted for the December 5 murder of 27-year-old Tyjerus White.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Rodney Greene, please call Americus Police at (229) 924-3677.

If you should spot Greene, please dial 911 immediately.