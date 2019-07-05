Americus police investigating drive-by shooting

AMERICUS, Ga (WRBL) – Americus police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on the Fourth of July.

Investigators say it happened in the 800 block of Georgia Avenue close to 4:15 Thursday afternoon.

When officers arrived on scene, witnesses told them a white car drove by, firing shots. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

But Americus Police want to find the shooter.

If you have any information, please call either the Americus Police Department’s Investigative Division at 229-924-4550 or the Americus Tip Line at 229-924-4102.