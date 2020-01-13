Americus police searching for armed robbery suspect

AMERICUS, Ga (WRBL)- Americus Police need your help in finding an armed robbery suspect considered armed and dangerous.

On Thursday, January 9, Americus Police say they responded to an armed robbery call at a convenience store in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. in Americus.

Once there, police say they learned an armed man entered the store and demanded merchandise at gunpoint.

Chief Mark Scott says the subsequent investigation led them to suspect 22-year-old Schakur Paul–and they’re asking for the public’s help in finding him.

He’s described as 5’10” and 167 pounds.

Police say Paul has active warrants relating to the incident for armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police say Paul is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots Paul should call 911, the Americus Police Tip Line (229) 924-4102, or the Americus Criminal Investigation Division (229) 924-4550.