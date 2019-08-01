Americus police searching for armed robbery suspect

AMERICUS, Ga (WRBL)- Americus Police arrested two men in connection with two separate robbery cases and continue the search for a suspect they believe to be connected to both.

Americus Police Chief Mark Scott says Jacoby Pride was arrested and charged with the armed robbery of Little Ceaser’s Pizza back on July 27th.

Meanwhile, police say Jacory Peters faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the July 30th robbery of Flash Foods in Americus.

Meanwhile, Chief Scott says warrants have been issued for Tykell Farrior for the robbery of both Little Ceasar’s and Flash Foods. But police need to find out where Farrior is.

Anyone who knows anything about Farrior’s whereabouts should contact Americus Police at (229) 924-3677 or (229) 937-9011 after hours, or simply call 911 if you spot him.