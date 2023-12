Pine Mountain, Ga. (WRBL)-Santa Claus Classic 10K and other fun activities you can see below:

Callaway Garden was filled with more than just 4 million lights but with more than 600 runners. These runners were part of The Annual Santa Clause Classic 10k.

Runners were able to be on foot to enjoy all the beautiful lights, music, candy, and so much more. Fantasy in Lights Continues through January 2nd.

More at Callaway Gardens https://www.callawaygardens.com/the-gardens/events/fantasy-in-lights/