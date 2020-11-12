Andersonville uses ranger program to observe Veterans Day

Andersonville National Historic Site observed Veterans Day today by offering a special historical program for the public. The program today offered information on what transpired at Camp Sumter and what people endured at the military prison.

“For me it’s an honor to be able to pass on my fellow brothers in arms stories,” park guide Pete Johnson said. “Everyone knows the generals’ names. Everyone knows the famous peoples’ names. They don’t know the average guys’ names. And that’s what I enjoy doing is telling their story.”

The Historic Site has three main features: the National Prisoner of War Museum, the Prison Site, and Andersonville National Cemetery.

The National Prisoner of War Museum serves as a memorial for all American prisoners-of-war. The museum details the hardships, experiences and sacrifices of American POWs in different countries and wars throughout history.

“It’s a privilege and an honor for us to be able to help remember and teach future generations about what they went through for our country,” said Jody Mays, Chief of Interpretation and Resource at Andersonville National Historic Site.

The Prison Site was the deadliest landscape of the Civil War as nearly 13,000 Union soldiers died in 14 months in the former Confederate prisoner-of-war camp.

The Andersonville National Cemetery serves as a permanent place of honor for those who died in military service to our country. Today the cemetery contains nearly 20,000 interments.