“Aniah’s Law” continues to garner support in Alabama legislature

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL)- An Alabama House committee approved a bill named in Aniah Blanchard’s honor.

The bill named “Aniah’s Law” gives judges more discretion in denying bail to people charged with some of the most serious crimes.

The man charged in Aniah’s murder was out on bond after being charged with kidnapping and other serious crimes.

“Aniah’s name being on this bill is something that means absolutely everything to me because my daughter meant something, and she would be fighting for this,” said Angela Harris, Aniah’s mother.

“This is truly a public safety issue because there are individuals out there that are a threat to the community. Their past history shows they’re a threat to the community. District attorneys are crying out for this opportunity,” said Rep. Chip Brown, (R) Mobile.

The bill now heads to the house floor for a vote.



