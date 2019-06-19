Another Broken Egg Cafe now open in East Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another Broken Egg Cafe is now open in Auburn.

The cafe is near the Auburn Sam’s Club at 2111 Bent Creek Road.

The business is locally owned and operated by Ronald & Teresa Schier.

The Schiers both come from military backgrounds. Ron is a retired Army Signal Corp Officer from Chicago and Teresa comes from a military family who has lived all over the world. Having lived in and visited over 36 countries, Ron and Teresa agree they would choose no other place to live than Auburn, Alabama.

Ron and Teresa have always been deeply passionate about serving others and believe the restaurant business is the best way to do just that in Auburn.

They both saw a need for a quality seven-day-a-week breakfast/brunch restaurant in the area, and after developing a love for the food and culture of Another Broken Egg Cafe, they knew they wanted to share ABEC with the local community.

Ron and Teresa are active participants of Dream Center Children’s Outreach with their church.

Ron also serves on several advisory boards at Auburn University and Teresa is an educator in the city school system. Ron and Teresa are excited to become even more active members of the Auburn community through their franchise ownership of Another Broken Egg Cafe which has brought so much joy into their lives.