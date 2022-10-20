COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Another chilly morning tomorrow, with temperatures once again dipping into the 30s, but we won’t be seeing those near freezing temperatures like we have seen the past two days. After dropping into the upper 30s in the morning, we will begin to warm up for the start of our weekend with temperatures reaching into the 70s Friday afternoon.

Conditions outside during the weekend will be very pleasant with lots of sunshine and temperatures continuing to warm into the upper 70s and even the low 80s for some counties.

With another front moving through the southeast midweek, we will have a chance for a few showers Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. This front will cool temperatures back into the mid to lower 70s as we end next week. Once next week’s front moves through, we will see more sunshine as an area of high pressure moves into our area, clearing any clouds.