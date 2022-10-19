COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Thanks to some cold air being pushed down from the artic, we will continue to see near-freezing conditions tomorrow and into Friday. With temperatures expected to drop into the low to mid-30s across the area tomorrow morning, another round of FREEZE WARNINGS has been issued for east Alabama, north Georgia, and central Georgia until Thursday at 9 AM CDT.

The freeze warnings have been extended south to include Stewart, Sumter, and Webster counties.

Counties further south have been issued a FROST ADVISORY until 8 AM CDT tomorrow morning due to winds beginning to calm back down by tomorrow morning and giving frost a chance to settle.

Readings will dip into the 30s again Friday, but our afternoon will start to warm up with readings reaching into the 70s. We will continue to see lots of sunshine and clear skies through the week thanks to an area of high pressure settling in the region. Pleasant conditions will return by the start of our weekend with lots of sunshine still in the forecast and readings rising back into the upper 70s in the afternoon.

Conditions will continue to rise throughout the weekend with temperatures reaching the low 80s for the start of next week. We will begin to see more cloud cover by Monday ahead of another front that will move through midweek.