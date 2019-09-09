UPDATE: Anthony King murder trial delayed

UPDATE: The murder trial of a Columbus teenager has been delayed after a Muscogee County Superior Court judge rejected a plea deal.

Anthony King, 16 at the time, faces a murder charge in the 2017 shooting death of 19-year-old Tremaine Taylor on Henson Drive.

Prosecutor Ray Daniel and defense attorney Marie Pardue had worked out a deal that would have reduced the charge to involuntary manslaughter.

Judge Bobby Peters rejected the plea deal. Now, Prosecutor Daniel told the court he wants to take the case back to the grand jury and seek an indictment on a lesser charge.

The judge also agreed to a lesser bond for King. His bond was reduced to $20,000 with the requirement he wear an ankle monitor.

Original Story:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) It appears the murder trial of a Columbus teenager will move forward after a Muscogee County Superior Court judge rejected a plea deal Monday morning.

Prosecutor Ray Daniel and defense attorney Marie Pardue had worked out a deal that would have reduced the charge to involuntary manslaughter. Judge Bobby Peters rejected the plea deal. That means King, now 18, must stand trial on murder, aggravated assault and a firearm charge.

Daniel asked Judge Peters to continue the case because they could not locate a key witness. Judge Peters said the prosecution has had two years to locate the witness, and he wants to move forward.

King faces the possibility of life in prison of convicted. If the plea deal had been accepted by the judge, King could have received four years in prison.