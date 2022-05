An apartment building at Clover Leaf Apartment Homes in Phenix city appears to have been completely destroyed following an overnight fire.

It’s not yet clear what time the fire started, but firefighters were still on scene at 8:30 a.m. Sunday investigating the damage.

At this time there’s no word on any injuries or what could have caused the fire.

The Clover Leaf Apartment Homes are located on Stadium Drive in Phenix City.

