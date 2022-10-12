UPDATE 10/12/22 10:32 a.m. – Columbus Fire Chief, John Shull, has confirmed to WRBL that one victim has died and another is in a local hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

Stay with WRBL as we continue to follow this developing story.

Midland, Ga. (WRBL) – An early morning apartment fire in Midland, Georgia has caused severe damage at the Flatrock Apartments. A call was made at 4:05 AM.



Columbus Fire Department Deputy Chief of Operations Daniel Macon told WRBL there are no reported fatalities at this time. The cause of the fire has not been determined but there is an ongoing investigation.



Stick with WRBL on-air and online for more details as this story develops.