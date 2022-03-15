WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama officials say a Los Angeles-based apparel company plans to take over part of a shuttered Alabama textile plant and bring in hundreds of jobs.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office this week said the state is leasing to Bella+Canvas a part of the 890,000-square-foot building in Wetumpka that’s been vacant since Russell Brands left in 2013.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports Bella+Canvas plans to use the space for what Ivey’s office called an “advanced fabric cutting facility,” investing $11.9 million and creating at least 557 jobs.

The state did not announce a timetable for the plant opening.