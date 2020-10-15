Apparent bomb threat reported at Columbus Government Center

(COLUMBUS, Ga)- For the second consecutive day, there’s a heavy law enforcement presence surrounding the Columbus Government Center.

Multiple sources say there was an apparent bomb threat to the building that houses city governments and the courts.

Authorities gave the all clear at 1:30 p.m. People began to go back in the building.

Law enforcement officials still have 9th and 10th Street blocked from 2nd Avenue to Broadway.

Wednesday, a governmental employee apparently committed suicide inside the building. That, too, drew a heavy law enforcement presence around building.

