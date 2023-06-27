DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Geraldine man convicted on human trafficking charges, sodomy, obscene matter involving a child and several more drug-related charges has been denied an appeal.

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the convictions of Rex Duard Tidmore, 65, for conspiracy to commit human trafficking, first-degree sodomy, 20 counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a minor, cannabis trafficking, and numerous other drug-related crimes.

Tidmore was convicted on March 7, 2022, and was later sentenced to 23 life sentences.

District Attorney Mike O’Dell said the charges stemmed from 2017 when a confidential informant told the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) they believed Tidmore was planning to buy or kidnap a young girl to keep locked in his home for sexual purposes.

That investigation led to the discovery of Tidmore’s sexual abuse of a girl under the age of 12. Officials also found a large amount of marijuana in Tidmore’s basement, along with obscene pictures of a “minor child engaging in sexual conduct.”

The evidence shown during trial revealed that the informant contacted a DCSO deputy, not only to relay details about drug activity at Tidmore’s house but that he “was interested in buying her 10-year-old daughter for sexual activity.”

Authorities gave the informant a recording device, who then went back and spoke with Tidmore about both the drug activity as well as his sexual interest in small children. A search later revealed over 300 pounds of marijuana, as well as child pornography in Tidmore’s house.

According to AG Marshall, Tidmore was seeking to have his convictions reversed on appeal, but it was denied by the appeals courts on June 16, 2023.