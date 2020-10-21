Are kids safe from coronavirus in school? Dr. Birx answers COVID-19 questions tonight on NewsNation

Top Stories

by: Haley Townsend

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Dr. Deborah Birx, global health expert and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, speaks exclusively to anchor Marni Hughes Wednesday night only on NewsNation.

Hughes asks Birx about the safety of children returning to schools for in-person learning; the real story behind reports that the White House and task force members pressured the CDC to relax school reopening guidelines; the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and if children will receive the same vaccine as adults; and what the biggest misconception is about the virus.

Watch an exclusive interview with White House Coronavirus Task Force members Secretary Alex Azar, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, and Dr. Deborah Birx on NewsNation on WGN America.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 65°
Clear
Clear 10% 83° 65°

Wednesday

83° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 66°

Thursday

83° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 66°

Friday

81° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 81° 64°

Saturday

82° / 64°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 82° 64°

Sunday

85° / 65°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 85° 65°

Monday

84° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 84° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

11 PM
Clear
0%
70°

70°

12 AM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

1 AM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

2 AM
Clear
0%
68°

68°

3 AM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

4 AM
Clear
0%
67°

67°

5 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

68°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

76°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories