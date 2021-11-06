Army veteran hosts giveaway for veterans in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The non-profit organization, Supporting our Veterans and Mentoring Our Youth, held a giveaway for veterans and the homeless at Rose Hill United Methodist Church on Nov. 6, 2021. Attendees listened to music at the event and received food and items like blankets, razors and toothbrushes.

Ryan Marshman, the President of Supporting our Veterans and Mentoring Our Youth, is a U.S. Army veteran who held the event to show appreciation for other veterans and to help those who may be struggling to eat and buy necessities.

“I know how hard it can be, being in active duty and being retired and/or a veteran so it is very, very important that we give back and let all the veterans know that we are here for them,” said Marshman.

Marshman said he created the non-profit in August 2020 to help soldiers’ transition from active duty to civilian life. He also said he likes to partner with other organizations to make events like the giveaway possible. For the giveaway, there were donations from Safe House Ministries, Christians Round Table, Seale Baptist Church and United Temple Missionary Baptist Church.

Supporting Our Veterans and Mentoring Our Youth also recently gave away a $5,000 scholarship at the YMCA and plans to give away turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving. Marshman hopes to include the youth more by having them volunteer at the different community events.

Mary Bridges, a volunteer from Christian Round Table, said she decided to partner with the non-profit organization for the giveaway because she is married to a U.S. Army veteran so the cause resonated with her. She also said wanted to remind the veterans that they are important and wanted to share words of encouragement with them.

“They’ve given so much, and they’ve protected us and helped us to keep our heritage in place and just have been there for us so we’re here to support them and show them that they are appreciated by all citizens,” said Bridges.

Supporting Our Veterans and Mentoring Our Youth is now accepting all donations including food and clothes.