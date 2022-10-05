Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-Columbus Chef Jamie Keating of Epic Restaurant is supporting Georgia farmers by way of getting behind the second annual Georgia Peanuts Restaurant Week!

Interesting peanut fact: There are nearly 4,500 peanut farmers in the state of Georgia. Georgia produced more than 1.65 million tons of peanuts in 2020. Peanut farmers help to contribute more than half of the country’s crop.

The event continues through the 9th of October and to learn more about the event click here how you can be part of a “nutty” event. MORE ON GEORGIA PEANUTS RESTAURANT WEEK