Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run on Macon Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a woman wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run on Macon Road earlier in the month.

Brittany Latten, 27, was arrested on July 16, 2021 in connection to the death of Sean Montgomery.

Montgomery, 57, died in a traffic crash on Macon Road near 2800 block Primrose Road on July 8, 2021.

Police say police, Montgomery was driving a moped when he was hit by another vehicle, resulting in his death.

On the day following the crash, an arrest warrant was issued for Latten.

Latten has been charged with felony Homicide by Vehicle 1st Degree and misdemeanor Driving without a License.