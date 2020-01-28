Arrests made after high-speed chase in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL. (WRBL) – A routine traffic stop took a dangerous turn Monday, when two suspects fled, leading police on a miles-long high speed chase.

Alabama State Troopers tried to stop James McDonald, 36, on US 80 in Russell County. Authorities say McDonald refused to stop, leading troopers and Russell County Sheriff’s Deputies on a chase reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

McDonald was finally stopped between Ladonia and Phenix City. Officers say they found controlled substances in the vehicle. McDonald and his passenger, Elizabeth Burge, 23, both face charges.

McDonald will be charged with attempted to allude, driving with a revoked licenses, possession of controlled substance. The vehicle’s passenger Burge will be charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance as well.

Authorities said there were no injuries during the high-speed pursuit.