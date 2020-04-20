At least 10 killed in Nova Scotia shooting rampage, police say

(CBS)-“An excess of 10 people,” including a police officer, have been killed in a shooting rampage in Nova Scotia, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Sunday. Police also said the suspected shooter is dead.

The gunman killed 16 people, according to The Associated Press. The suspect was identified as Gabriel Wortman, 51. Police said he was believed to be wearing an RCMP uniform at one point, but he was not employed by RCMP. The motive is unknown.

The RCMP said police responded to a firearms incident in Portapique after multiple 911 calls Saturday night. Officers located several victims inside and outside the suspected shooter’s home, but there was no sign of the suspect at first.

The search continued overnight, including to several sites that police described as being on fire. The suspect was eventually found on Sunday and the RCMP confirmed he is now dead.

Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the RCMP, was killed in the shooting, police said.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the shooting in Nova Scotia,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted. “To the Portapique community, we’re keeping all of you in our thoughts. And on behalf of all Canadians, I want you to know that we’re here for you – and we’ll be here for you in the days and weeks ahead.”