GSP: 26 people died on Georgia roads during 2019 Independence Day travel period

UPDATE:

07/09/19 8:44 am:

The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a total of 26 people died during the July 4 travel period on state highways.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Between Wednesday night at six o’clock and 12:00 this morning, Monday, July 8, at least 24 people died on Georgia roadways. That’s according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Compare that startling total to last year’s fatality count during the Fourth of July travel period in Georgia when the state saw 5 traffic fatalities.

Meanwhile, in Alabama, authorities say they expect to release a July 4th travel period accident count later today.

One of those deadly collisions happened in our area.

A 61-year-old man lost his life in Reynolds, Georgia, in Taylor County, following a collision with a train.

And the tragic case is a stark reminder to all of us about being extra careful at railroad crossings.

Reynolds Police Chief Lonnie Holder says 61-year-old Melvin Turner was killed in the crash. His 11-year-old grandson who was visiting for the holiday.

Another Norfolk Southern train hit a car in Chauncey on Wednesday, killing one and injuring two more according to Chauncey Fire Chief James Atkins.

It was the first fatal train wreck ever for Chauncey and the first since 1991 in Reynolds, according to federal data.

“You know look left and right. We tell our kid when they walk across the street, you know, look left and right,” said Chief Holder. “I ask the same thing for my citizens and people from out of town passing through. If there are railroad signs, crossing–stop, pay attention.”