At least 30 unaccounted for after storms in Haywood Co., damage assessment underway

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Haywood County officials updated on storm aftermath in the area on Wednesday, saying that at least 30 people are unaccounted for.

Governor Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency for areas of western North Carolina impacted by the flooding.

The state said 98 people have already been rescued from floodwaters.

A damage assessment is still underway, according to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office. Welfare checks are in progress. Officials say some homes are destroyed and phone lines are down in some areas.

A boil water advisory is in effect for the county. The City of Canton has no drinking water at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Flooding was reported throughout the area on Tuesday. The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office urged residents along the Pigeon River to seek higher ground. Emergency shelters opened in Waynesville and Canton, and remain open.



Downtown Canton, NC was flooded Tuesday evening. The water has since mostly receded. (Kelley Allred)

Downtown Canton, NC was flooded Tuesday evening. The water has since mostly receded. (Kelley Allred)

Downtown Canton, NC was flooded Tuesday evening. The water has since mostly receded. (Kelley Allred)

Downtown Canton, NC was flooded Tuesday evening. The water has since mostly receded. (Kelley Allred)

Downtown Canton, NC was flooded Tuesday evening. The water has since mostly receded. (Kelley Allred)

Flooded Park Street and Main Street at the municipal building in the City of Canton were flooded Tuesday evening, but water had mostly receded Wednesday morning. (WSPA)

Flooded Park Street and Main Street at the municipal building in the City of Canton were flooded Tuesday evening, but water had mostly receded Wednesday morning. (WSPA)





Businesses in downtown Canton are underwater after storms Tuesday. This is the second floor of one building. (WSPA)

The Asheville Fire Department said they responded to assist in Haywood County with water rescues and landslides. The department said there are multiple water rescues due to flooded roads.

The Department of Transportation said a retaining wall collapsed along U.S. 19/23 in Canton. Both directions of that highway were closed while crews worked to repair the damage.

Westbound lanes of Interstate 40 were blocked near mile marker 26 in Haywood County due to a debris flow, according to the NCDOT. A rockslide along I-40 westbound near Exit 37 (Wiggins Road) also blocked lanes.

Sheriff’s Office encouraged people to stay home and off the roads if possible.

More than 250 responders from across the state are involved in the search and rescue effort.

North Carolina Emergency Management deployed swift water rescue teams and National Guard and Highway Patrol helicopter crews are also assisting in the search.

Around 11,600 customers remain without power in western North Carolina.