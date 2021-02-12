Athletes of the Week: Central Boys Basketball

Central High School head basketball coach Bobby Wright is a man who need no introduction. That’s because for the past 44 years he has been an integural part of the Central Red Devils program. Wright recently coached his final home game, an upset win over #2 Ranked Eufaula. The Hall of Fame caoch says it’s been a difficult but satisfying season.

“We had some situations where the ones that I have they’re really working hard and they’re getting better. That’s what it’s all about. These kids getting better,” said Coach Wright.

Now with this being Coach Wright’s final season his team has been playing lights out. That’s something he’s noticied and something hes’ very appreciative of.

“Well I think because of the magnitude of the game, being my last home game. Some of them played a little bit harder than they normally play. Jacquez Brookings he’s been a real player for me all year. He had 21 points. And Barcus Jackson he had 21 points. I’m more excited about the execution and how well they played defense,” said Coach Wright.

Coach Wright says his career has been extremely rewarding and he says he will always remember the lives he’s touched.

“It’s kind of bitter sweet. I kind of hate to go but I think it’s time for me to go. You know I have some fond memories and I’m always going to have the fond memories of being here in Central High School. But I think at some point you’ve come to the end of the road and I think I’m at that point,” said Coach Wright.

Congratulations to the newest Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week the Central Red Devils Boys Basketball team! Congratulations to Coach Wright on retirement.