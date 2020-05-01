Atlanta Falcon RV Squadron to put heartfelt message in the Columbus sky over Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – You’re in for a treat tonight at 8 p.m.!

The Falcon RV Squadron from Peachtree Tree City, Atlanta will be flying 15 experimental airplanes to salute our healthcare providers, first responders, and essential workers in Columbus over Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus at 8 p.m.

They’ll be filling the sky with hearts of appreciation and hope.

This military veteran volunteer pilots are based at Falcon Field in Peachtree City and have been flying over major hospitals in Georgia recently, laying down “Hearts of Hope” in the skies above.









The team had been practicing to perform in the Atlanta Air Show which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Its kind of gone into a two-fold message: We show our appreciation for the essential workers, medical care and first responders and from the ground up, we see a message of hope and encouragement and optimism. Since Georgia’s one of the first states to kind of step back into this, everybody needs to have a little bit of hope out there to overcome all of the uncertainty that surrounds us right now,” Bob Walden says, one of the pilots in the group.

The “Falcon RV Squadron” has flown over downtown Atlanta’s major medical facilities as well as the surrounding communities. Their mission of spreading “Hearts of Hope” continues with two more hearts this Friday evening:

The first will be over Albany’s Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital at approximately 7:30 pm

The second heart will be over Columbus at the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus at approximately 8:00 pm

One of the pilots in their flight on Friday has a special reason wanting to draw the heart: He is a native of Albany and lost a close friend from COVID-19