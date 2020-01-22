Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson taking no chances when it comes to coronavirus

ATLANTA (CNN)- Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport says its not taking any chances where the coronavirus is concerned.

In a statement, airport officials said that they will have the Centers for Disease Control on-site at the international terminal.

They say they will process any passengers who show severe symptoms or who may have come in contact with the coronavirus.

The new virus originated from an outbreak in China.

A case has been reported in Washington state, but the man has been hospitalized. He’s believed to be in good condition.

Fortunately, health officials believe the overall risk to Americans is low.