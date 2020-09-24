Attalla woman found dead inside burning car

Top Stories

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a scene after a woman was found dead inside a burning car Wednesday morning.

According to ECSO, deputies responded to a call of a woman being trapped inside a burning car on County Road.

Authorities arrived on the scene and discovered a deceased victim after the fire was extinguished. The victim is believed to be the resident of the same address on County Road.

No other information has been released. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

75° / 71°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 70% 75° 71°

Friday

83° / 65°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 83° 65°

Saturday

84° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 84° 65°

Sunday

84° / 69°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 84° 69°

Monday

85° / 68°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 85° 68°

Tuesday

75° / 57°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 60% 75° 57°

Wednesday

77° / 56°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 77° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
73°

72°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

73°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

72°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

73°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

72°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

72°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
72°

72°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

72°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

72°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

71°

7 AM
Showers
40%
71°

71°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories