Auburn fans celebrate win in Iron Bowl on Toomer’s Corner

AUBURN, Al (WRBL) – The 84th Iron Bowl certainly did not disappoint fans nationwide.

The Auburn Tigers handed the Alabama Crimson Tide it’s second loss knocking them out of playoff contention for the first time since the College Football Playoffs began.

The scene outside of Jordan-Hare was calm though. Auburn and Alabama fans alike sat in unison under their opponent’s tents and watched the battle while others played games with their families.

Two Auburn fans, Scott Jenkins and Dan Kuenzi, came to a News 3 reporter and expressed how they felt about the game after Auburn’s Shaun Shivers’ go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“We just scored, its the 4th quarter, its 8 minutes left, but that doesn’t matter, cause we’re a 4th quarter team here and we’re gonna get another touchdown, an interception actually on the next drive. Alabama is not good and Auburn’s gonna win it. The Crimson Tide’s run is over. It’s over. We’re here. National Championship is done. War Eagles. WAR EAGLES,” they said.

Auburn would indeed go on to win the game.

And that’s when the toilet paper began to fly on Toomer’s Corner. The smell of toilet paper and beer filled the air along with happiness and relief.