Auburn football star among 10 former players accused of defrauding NFL healthcare program

A former Auburn football player is among 10 ex-NFL players charged with defrauding the league’s healthcare benefit program.

Former Auburn defensive back Carlos Rogers is among the group of players that prosecutors allege targeted the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, which was established as part of a collective bargaining agreement in 2006.

The program provides tax-free reimbursement of out-of-pocket medical care expenses that were not covered by insurance and that were incurred by former players, their spouses and dependents.

Rogers, 38, of Alpharetta, Georgia, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud, two counts of wire fraud and two counts of health care fraud.

Rogers was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the first round of the 2005 NFL draft. One of his Washington teammates, running back Clinton Portis, is also charged with defrauding the league’s healthcare program.