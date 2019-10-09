Auburn Police charge Fort Bragg soldier with rape

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL)–Multiple rape charges have been filed against a Fort Bragg soldier. Ryan Charles Petro, 27, was arrested by Auburn Police on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.

Petro is charged with five counts of rape first degree. Investigators say Petro’s arrest stems from an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to police on May 29, 2018. The female victim, a 19-year-old Auburn University student, reported being sexually assaulted at a local hotel by Petro, who was an acquaintance.

Investigation, including forensic examination and analysis of evidence by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, resulted in Petro being positively identified as the individual responsible for raping the victim, according to investigators.

Petro, who had been deployed to Afghanistan, was arrested by U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Agents on Sept. 16, 2019, and turned over to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina. He waived extradition and was then transported to Alabama and taken to the Lee County Jail.

Petro is being held on a $500,000 bond. This case remains under investigation by both the Auburn Police Division and the U.S. Army CID.