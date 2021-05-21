 

Auburn Police make arson arrest in fire set at house on Lee Road 12

(Jeremy Keith Matthews)

AUBURN, Ala.(WRBL) – The Auburn Police Division has arrested an arson suspect following a house fire earlier in the month.

According to Police, Jeremy Keith Matthews, age 37, was arrested on May 20, 2021 on a felony warrant charging him with arson first degree.

Police say Matthews’ arrest stems from an incident on May 16, 2021 in which a fire was set at a home in 1600 block of Lee Road 12. According to police, no one was injured in the fire.

Police say during their investigation, evidence lead to the Matthews being developed as a suspect in the arson case.

Following his arrest, Matthews was booked into the Lee County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

